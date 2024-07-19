Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

UK government emergency meeting

Update 7:30 a.m. ET July 19: The British government held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the outage, CNN reported.

“We recognise the impact this is having on services and the Government is working closely with the respective sectors and industries on this issue, which is affecting services not only across the UK but also globally,” a government spokesperson said.

The new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not chair the meeting as he has “bilaterals with President Zelensky and Cabinet” but was being kept apprised of the situation, CNN reported.

Paris Olympics impacted

Update 7:15 a.m. ET July 19: The Paris Olympic organizing committee said the global outage has impacted its system, one week before the games’ opening ceremonies, The New York Times reported. “Paris 2024′s technical teams are fully mobilized to limit the impact and we have activated our contingency plans to ensure the continuation of our operations,” the Times reported.

The outage did not affect ticket sales, Reuters reported.

“Paris 2024′s ticketing systems have been unaffected. The operations around the preparation of venues is continuing normally, and work schedules are not at risk. The torch relay is continuing along its route as normal,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Security checks were being done manually with officials using a printed list of names and the accreditation desk was not open.

“I’ve arrived in Paris this morning and went to get my accreditation validated and have been told no,” Sky Sports New Zealand journalist Wilson Catton said, according to Reuters. “They can’t issue any accreditation or anything for I don’t know how long.”

White House is aware of the issues; FAA monitoring

Update 7:08 a.m. ET July 19: The White House has been alerted about the outage.

“We’re aware of the incident and are looking into the issue and impacts,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told CNN.

The FAA is keeping a close eye on the impacts of the outage.

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved.

for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 19, 2024

As of 7 a.m. there have been more than 500 flight delays in the U.S., The New York Times reported.

Hospital cancels elective surgeries

Update 6:54 a.m. ET July 19: A hospital in Germany has canceled all elective procedures and outpatient services because of computer issues. NBC News reported that patient care and emergency services at University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein were not affected.

In the U.K. general practitioners are having “disruptions” according to the British National Health Service. Offices cannot get schedules or records and receptionists are using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions.

The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with a GP appointment and patient record system.



If you have an appointment please do attend unless you are told otherwise. If you need help use 111 online or by phone and in an emergency call 999.



➡️https://t.co/M4QxHP2GqM — NHS England (@NHSEngland) July 19, 2024

“We have no access to patient clinical records so are unable to book appointments or provide information,” Church Lane Surgery in Brighouse in Northern England said according to the AP. “This is a national problem and is being worked on as a high priority.”

Some grocery stores in the U.K. are not able to process credit cards so they’re only able to do cash transactions.

Petersfield Waitrose is among the stores unable to process card payments this morning. It's linked to the global IT outage. People have been queuing at nearby Santander for cash.

Flight status updates

Update 6:43 a.m. ET July 19: Here is a roundup of domestic airline companies that are impacted by the outage:

American Airlines: A ground stop had been issued but the airline says that it has “safely reestablished” operations.

Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5:00 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.

United Airlines: Groundstop, company has issued waivers to allow changes to travel plans.

A third-party outage is impacting computer systems, including at United and many other organizations worldwide.



As we work to fully restore these systems, some flights are resuming. Many customers traveling today may experience delays.



We have issued a waiver to make it easier for customers to change their travel plans.

Delta Air Lines: Flights grounded, according to CNN.

Allegiant Airlines/SunCountry: Issues with booking, check-in and trip-managing, CNN reported.

Frontier Airlines: The systems are being restored. Flights can be rebooked on the next available flight at no charge. Customers can cancel with credit for a future flight or can cancel with a refund.

Original story: Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”

We're working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.

We're continuing to reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure.

We still expect that users will continue to see gradual relief as we continue to mitigate the issue.





Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress.

The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

Crowdstrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Its primary program is CrowdStrike Falcon, a cybersecurity platform that large companies, global banks, healthcare, energy companies and the government use.

The company, on its website, says, “CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data – to keep customers ahead of today’s adversaries and stop breaches.”

It adds that Falcon “leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence on evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities – all through a single, lightweight agent.”





The global network outage affected flights at Dayton International Airport.

As we reported Friday on News Center 7's Daybreak, some flights were delayed in Dayton.

Our Xavier Hershovitz spoke with some travelers who were in a Delta Airlines line for over an hour.

Three American Airlines flights, one Delta Airlines and one United Airlines flight were delayed, according to the Dayton International Airport's website.

We are making phone calls on how this impacts police and emergency services and will have a full recap today on News Center 7 at 5.

Global IT outage BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 19: Passengers checking their phones at Suvarnabhumi Airport as a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem combine to affect users on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.





