An Ohio woman vanished going to pick up her son; police just charged her husband

HURON COUNTY — A husband has been formally charged decades after the disappearance and death of his wife.

Paul Hicks, 50, of Sandusky, was taken into custody by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Hicks was indicted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to Huron County Common Pleas Court documents.

On Thursday, Oct. 18, 2001, at approximately 8 p.m., Regina Rowe Hicks, 25, left from her boyfriend’s home in her white Chevrolet Camaro to pick up her son. She never arrived.

On Monday, Oct. 22, the car was found in a pond in Willard with her body inside.

The case was investigated by BCI at the request of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

