‘An exciting morning;’ People line up early to get some of Ohio’s first recreational marijuana sales

BEAVERCREEK — Tuesday marks a historic day in Ohio as legal, recreational marijuana sales begin, but it’s not quite like shopping at the grocery store.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz visited a Greene County dispensary. He’ll break down how it all works tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

In Beavercreek, it didn’t take long for the parking lot to fill up at Trulieve on Tonawanda Trail on Tuesday morning. People were excited to purchase recreational weed.

>> REALTED: Adult-use marijuana sales to begin today; Here are the locations opening in Ohio

“Man, this is the most exciting day since I’ve been 13 years old,” Ray Slone, of Miami Twp., said.

Slone told News Center 7 that he wanted to be one of the first people in line for the first official sale.

“I want to take part of this,” he said. “Man, this is a change.”

