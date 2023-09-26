An El Nino winter is coming; What does that mean for Ohio

Are you ready for an El Nino winter?

El Nino occurs when ocean temperatures are warmer than normal for an extended period of time.

This winter, El Nino is expected to be stronger, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This will be the first time in years we’ll feel the effects of the phenomenon during the coldest months of the year.

The south could see wetter and cooler weather, while the north could become drier and warmer, according to NOAA.

Historically, El Nino leads to milder winters in the pacific- northwest, the plains, and the midwest regions

