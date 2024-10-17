Ambulance driver, 2 others injured in 2-vehicle crash in Darke County, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on state Route 121 in Darke County that involved an ambulance and an SUV, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what may have caused the collision at the intersection of state Route 121 and Conover Road. An investigation of the crash is continuing, according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation reveals that Elisha Milby, 41, of Greenville, was driving a white Ford Transit ambulance westbound on 121, with emergency light and siren activated, when he attempted to pass two other westbound vehicles and collided with a silver Ford Escape, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident occurred about 3:20 p.m.

Brandy Shappie, 46, of Yorkshire, was driving the Escape, which was in front of a dump truck attempting a left turn onto Conover Road.

Milby was treated at the scene and released. His front-seat passenger, Daniel Hittle, 32, of Greenville and a co-worker of the ambulance company, was taken to WayneHealth for his injuries. The name of the ambulance service was not identified by the sheriff’s office.

Shappie was taken to the Darke County Airport, where she was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



