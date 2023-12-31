‘Took off with it;’ 911 call released after Amazon delivery van stolen in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after an Amazon delivery van was stolen in Harrison Township Sunday afternoon.

An Amazon delivery van was reportedly stolen from the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> Man arrested after hours-long investigation at Moraine home

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the driver of the van describes to dispatchers what happened.

“They [were] in a white Ford van and they jumped in, I was at the porch, and they jumped in the van and took off with it,” he said.

The driver also stated his cellphone was in the van when it was stolen and he had to call 911 using a company phone.

Additional details were not immediantly available.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group