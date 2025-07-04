‘Always been a lot of fun;’ Thousands gather to celebrate July 4th across Miami Valley

CENTERVILLE/WASHINGTON TWP. — Family and friends will gather to celebrate the Fourth of July today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will preview the second day of the Americana Festival in Centerville today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

>>RELATED: LIST: Find local fireworks displays in the Miami Valley

TRENDING STORIES:

Several Miami Valley communities started celebrating the holiday weekend with fireworks displays on Thursday.

This included the City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks at Kettering Fields and the Americana Festival in Centerville.

Hershovitz said the fireworks were part of the kickoff at the 2025 Americana Festival.

“It’s always been a lot of fun,” said Megan Pfaff.

Today, the parade will begin at 10 a.m.

Pfaff told News Center 7, it’s a family tradition.

“My daughter’s 21, and we’ve been coming down here for many years,” she said. “She came as a little girl, and now we’re coming back.”

Festival vendors will open at 9:30 a.m., while the parade begins at 10 a.m.

Visit this website for more information about the 2025 Americana Festival.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group