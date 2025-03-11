Alter High School wins 2 wrestling state championships

KETTERING — A local high school won two titles in the 2025 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) Wrestling Championship.

Archbishop Alter High School posted on social media that six wrestlers competed last weekend, and three finished as state finalists.

Two wrestlers won state championships.

Bronson Bagley won the 126-pound Division II State Title.

“1 down 2 to go #Godsplan,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Rod Owens Jr. took home the 175-pound Division II State Title.

“All the hard work came down to this weekend at State,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Where I got first place at State 175 Champ!!! Shout out to my coaches, who helped me achieve my goal. My family is my biggest supporter, and (I) couldn’t have done it without them.

Alora Strauser was state-runner up.

“Congratulations to all of our Knights! We’re so proud of you all,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.

