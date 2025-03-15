Alter girls basketball finishes runner-up in state championship

DAYTON — The Alter High School girls basketball team finished runner-up in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division IV Championship.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lady Knights lost to Bellevue, 40-29, Friday afternoon at the UD Arena in Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Maddie Moody finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Knights.

Hailey Rees scored a game-high 16 points as the Lady Red never trailed.

It is the first girls basketball state title for Bellevue. They finished with a 28-1 record.

Alter went 19-9 this season.

“A huge accomplishment for our players, coaches, and staff. Thank you to the fans that came out today to cheer on the team. Always proud to be a Knight!” the team wrote on social media.

It marks the third time the Lady Knights finished as runner-up, along with five state championships.

🏀 OHSAA Div IV State Runner-Ups 🏀

A huge accomplishment for our players, coaches, and staff. Thank you to the fans that came out today to cheer on the team. Always proud to be a Knight! 🤎⚔️💛 pic.twitter.com/Qs4XVYw6ac — Alter Lady Knights Basketball (@AlterGirlsBball) March 15, 2025

Alter girls basketball finishes runner-up Photo contributed by Alter Lady Knights Basketball (via X) (Alter Lady Knights Basketball (via X)/Alter Lady Knights Basketball (via X))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group