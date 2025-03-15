Alter girls basketball finishes runner-up in state championship

DAYTON — The Alter High School girls basketball team finished runner-up in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division IV Championship.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Lady Knights lost to Bellevue, 40-29, Friday afternoon at the UD Arena in Dayton.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tornado Watch issued for parts of region until 10 a.m.
- 31-year-old man dies after being ejected as motorcycle hits guardrail
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
Maddie Moody finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Knights.
Hailey Rees scored a game-high 16 points as the Lady Red never trailed.
It is the first girls basketball state title for Bellevue. They finished with a 28-1 record.
Alter went 19-9 this season.
“A huge accomplishment for our players, coaches, and staff. Thank you to the fans that came out today to cheer on the team. Always proud to be a Knight!” the team wrote on social media.
It marks the third time the Lady Knights finished as runner-up, along with five state championships.
🏀 OHSAA Div IV State Runner-Ups 🏀— Alter Lady Knights Basketball (@AlterGirlsBball) March 15, 2025
A huge accomplishment for our players, coaches, and staff. Thank you to the fans that came out today to cheer on the team. Always proud to be a Knight! 🤎⚔️💛 pic.twitter.com/Qs4XVYw6ac
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group