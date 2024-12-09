UPDATE: Power restored after outage to part of Miami Valley

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @11:05 p.m.
Power is restored after an outage for parts of the Miami Valley Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As of 10:59 p.m., approximately three people across the Miami Valley are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘You cannot replace that;’ Ohio’s oldest log tavern goes up in flames in early morning fire
- Patients at Ohio hospital could lose coverage from Anthem next year
- Tyler Perry Studios president dies after plane crash
The number was as high as 1,459 customers just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Most were in Greene County.
AES Ohio’s website indicated that most outages were northeast of Kil-Kare Raceway.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]