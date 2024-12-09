UPDATE: Power restored after outage to part of Miami Valley

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @11:05 p.m.

Power is restored after an outage for parts of the Miami Valley Sunday night.

As of 10:59 p.m., approximately three people across the Miami Valley are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The number was as high as 1,459 customers just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Most were in Greene County.

AES Ohio’s website indicated that most outages were northeast of Kil-Kare Raceway.

