‘All of our stuff is gone;’ Auglaize County family loses home after car drives through it

ST. MARY'S — An Auglaize County family has lost nearly everything they have after a car rammed through their house early Saturday morning.

NewsCenter 7 previously reported St. Mary’s Police responded to the intersection of North Spruce and East High Streets at around 12:40 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, a police spokesperson wrote on social media.

Right now, two of the family members are at the hospital in serious condition.

NewsCenter 7′s Taylor Robertson stopped by the house Saturday night and spoke to a woman who said she was inside the house when the car hit it.

The home was still standing at 12 a.m. Saturday morning. But that changed less than 45 minutes later when a car drove off the side of the road and crashed into it.

It cut through the living room and a downstairs bedroom before coming out the other end.

Robertson says six people were living inside, including a three-year-old.

“She goes, ‘Mommy, my bed is done,’” said Kayla Mabry. “I was like, ‘Yeah, your bed is gone, Honey.’ She goes, ‘And so are my toys and my clothes.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Honey, all of our stuff is gone.’”

Robertson reports Mabry was inside one of the upstairs bedrooms when the car came barreling through overnight Saturday.

“I heard the crash and I felt my house shake,” said Kayla. “I heard my brother-in-law yell my name. So, I run downstairs with my phone because you could tell something was serious.”

As she came downstairs, she noticed blood all over her laundry room and a massive hole through the house.

She told Robertson Saturday that her sister and brother-in-law took the brunt of the impact. Now, she’s visiting them in the hospital.

“My sister has internal bleeding,” said Kayla.

She added her sister will be spending a good amount of time in the ICU. Her brother-in-law’s knee is hurt.

“Last we knew his knee was messed up and they said that he might need knee surgery,” Kayla told Robertson. “When I asked if he was going to be able to walk normally afterward and they said they don’t know for sure.

The crash also hurt her grandfather, but he has been treated and released from the hospital.

“He got liked knocked around coming back from the bathroom when it happened,” Kayla said.

Robertson reports Christopher Zumbroegel, 32, was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to St. Mary’s Police.

“Like he almost killed my sister,” said Kayla.

Officers arrested and booked Zumbroegel on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is currently in the Auglaize County Jail.

Troy Anderson, Auglaize EMA Director, said the family has lost everything.

“Everything they have is inside that house,” he said. “We’ve been working all day, all morning, all day with the donations, going out, picking them up, meet with the residents, and then also working with the clients because are on an emotional rollercoaster at this point.

He told Robertson about the immediate needs after meeting with the family Saturday.

“We found they need clothing, food. We are also looking at furniture, household goods,” said Anderson. “We are taking notifications of what’s available because right now, they don’t have a place. So, we are working, trying to find places. We do have a couple of individuals that have reached out and said, ‘Hey, we have apartments that are available.’ So, we are giving them to the families, letting them reach out, and setting it up. Then, we can start looking at household goods at that point and then monetary needs. We are doing a donation drive for that.”

He said they have also set up a way for people to donate online.

“We are not large scale as far as going to federal deployments, we have in the past, but we look at what happened locally and how we can resolve those issues,” explained Anderson. “I got 25 individuals that have helped me, 100% volunteer on their part. What we do is set up a donation drive and monetary based on the needs.”

He added this is being done on their Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Facebook page.

“We put out the information. We are first on the scene, coming in, meeting with the fire department, law enforcement, and the clients,” Anderson told Robertson. “We do in-take forms and as we that information, we relay that to the rest of our CERT members, and we start putting it on our CERT page right away. So, at this point, we have all the clothes sizes, shoe sizes, whatever household items they need, and their medicines. We start getting that process on, getting it pushed out. So, anybody that wants to donate on that, we are taking those donations. They can contact us, we’ll make arrangements to get things put in place to get it picked up and then, we bring it back and then notify the family to come get it.”

He said they have also set up a Venmo account if people want to donate online.

“That way, we have a log of who actually donated in the amount,” Anderson told Robertson. “So, we take that printout, and we hand that with the check that we issued from our CERT account, and we give that to residents. And from there, they have an idea of who is donating, and they can say, ‘Thank you.’ If you do a monetary donation, 100% is guaranteed to go to that family.

To donate, visit this webpage.

