Xenia Fire Department’s ATV providing medical support at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — If you are attending this weekend’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, you may see members of the City of Xenia’s Fire Department.

Their ATV31 is on the grounds of the Dayton Airshow, the department wrote on its social media page.

Two personnel are staffing the ATV and providing medical assistance wherever needed.

They also get to see some of the aircraft up close.

The final day of this year’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is Sunday.

The gates will open at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit this webpage.

City of Xenia's Fire department at Dayton Air Show Photo credit to the City of Xenia Fire Division Facebook page

