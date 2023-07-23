Local sheriff’s office issues warning after scammer attempted to steal $2,100

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a phone scam.

A person received a call from 513-800-2604 and was told by the scammer they were the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

They told the caller they needed to bring $2,100 to a local CVS and “send it to the attached information or they would be arrested.”

The attached information was a barcode.

The sheriff’s office said they will never call anyone and ask or tell you to take money to CVS or any other location, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said it is a scam and for people to call their local law enforcement agency to report scam attempts.

Butler County Scam- Fake CVS Barcode Photo credit to Butler County Sheriff's Office

