Greene County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scam

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam.

In the scam, people are being contacted by a “Deputy John Henry,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would not contact the public asking for payment or soliciting funds from members of the public,” a spokesperson said. “This is an attempt at fraud.”

The sheriff’s office is asking people not to engage the caller if they are contacted by the scammer.

They want people to block the number if possible and stay safe.

