2 seriously injured after vehicle crashes through Auglaize County house; 1 in custody

ST. MARYS — Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into an Auglaize County house early Saturday morning.

St. Marys police responded to the intersection of North Spruce Street and East High Street for a report of a crash around 12:40 a.m., a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.

Officers determined a vehicle was heading southbound on North Spruce Street when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a home in the 200 block of North Spruce Street.

The vehicle struck the northeast corner, traveled through the living room and bedroom, and exited out the south side of the home, the police department said.

Two adults were transported to the hospital with “apparent serious injuries.”

Christopher A. Zumbroegel, 32, of St. Marys was booked into the Auglaize County Jail on charges of aggravated vehicular assault.

The police department said alcohol and or drugs are believed to have contributed to the crash.

“Due to the unsafe and structurally defective condition of the residence and high potential for danger to the community due to its location, it was razed at the completion of the investigation,” the police department said.

Auglaize County Sheriff, Auglaize County EMA, Auglaize County CERT, St. Marys EMS, St. Marys General Services, Electric Department, and Water Department all assisted at the scene.

