UPDATE: 2 right lanes on I-75 Northbound in Miamisburg closed after multi vehicle crash

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 7:50 a.m.:

The two right lanes of I-75 Northbound near Miamisburg Centerville Rd (State Route 725) are closed.

INITIAL REPORT:

All lanes on Interstate 75 Northbound in Miamisburg are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Just after 6:40 a.m., crews were called to I-75 NB near Miamisburg Centerville Rd (State Route 725) on reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

OHGO has reported that all lanes on I-75 North beyond Miamisburg Centerville Rd are closed.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics were called to the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has also been dispatched to assist with the crash.

It is unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved, and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

