Man injured after being hit by a car in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP — A man was injured after being hit by a car in Washington Township, early Sunday morning.
Around 1:21 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of State Route 75 (Miamisburg-Centerville Rd) and McEwan Rd on reports of a hit-and-run crash.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been injured in the crash. Details on the man’s condition were not available.
The preliminary investigation indicates a silver car was traveling eastbound on SR 725 then just west of McEwen Rd, the car hit a man in the roadway.
The car then left the scene but was later located, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person hit and if anyone was taken into custody.
The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
