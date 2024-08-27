All lanes closed due to semi crash on WB I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — All lanes closed after a semi crash on Westbound Interstate 70 in Preble County Tuesday morning.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING this backup and will have alternative routes for drivers this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Deputies and medics responded around 3:49 a.m. to reports of a crash on WB I-70 near U.S. 127 involving two semis, according to Preble County dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that one semi may have overturned.

Sheriff’s deputies have closed all lanes on WB I-70 approaching U.S. 127, dispatchers told News Center 7.

No other information about injuries has been released.

We will update this story.

