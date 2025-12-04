All lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County early Thursday morning.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 5:23 a.m. to a reported crash on I-75 northbound near State Route 571, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

OHGO’s website reports that all lanes are closed on I-75 NB near SR-571.

ODOT cameras show delays well past the Miami/Montgomery County line on I-75 NB.

The OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that several vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person is injured.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to learn what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

I-75 delays at Miami/Montgomery Co line from earlier crash Photo from: OHGO

