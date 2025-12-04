Light snow possible early this morning; dangerously cold temperatures late this week

MIAMI VALLEY — Our cold stretch of weather will continue into the weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this arctic air. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Some parts of the area may see light snow this morning, with very little accumulation expected.

Ritz says the accumulations could range between a trace and a half inch. However, some areas may not see any snow at all.

Travel impacts for Thursday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Storm Center 7

If there is any snow, there could be a light coating on untreated roads.

It will be a cold Thursday.

Ritz states that temperatures will drop throughout the day with wind chills in the teens.

We will see the coldest air of the season on Friday.

Wind chill forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Storm Center 7

“Lows in the rural areas will drop into the single digits. The Dayton metro will be nearing 10 degrees,” said Ritz.

Highs will be near 30 degrees on Friday, but the winds will make it feel much colder.

Futurecast for Sunday at 4 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Storm Center 7

