Alcohol a factor in crash that killed 1, injured several others on Ohio roadway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is dead and multiple other people were injured after a crash in Ross County Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 10:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 23 south of Three Locks Road in Chillicothe, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on Route 23. At the same time, a 2020 Volvo S90 driven by 22-year-old Abigail Preston, of Waverly, Ohio, was traveling southbound on Route 23.

Preston failed to maintain a clear distance ahead and hit the Caravan, sending both vehicles off the left side of the road and across the median into the northbound lanes of the road, WBNS reported.

>> Man charged with assaulting his 2-week-old child at Ohio apartment complex

Phillip Pryor, 68, of Zanesville was driving a 2007 Buick northbound on Route 23 when it was hit by the Volvo. The Buick then traveled off the right side of the road.

Pryor was pronounced dead on the scene, WBNS reported. The passenger of the Buick was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Caravan and five passengers were transported to the hospital and troopers say they are expected to survive their injuries, according to WBNS.

Preston was not injured, and was determined to be impaired at the time of the crash, the station reported.

She is currently being held in the Ross County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group