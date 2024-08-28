Local

Airsoft gun found in Ohio middle school student’s backpack

Photo contributed by Fayette County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)

FAYETTE COUNTY — A middle school student was taken into custody after an airsoft gun was found in his backpack in Ohio.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Miami Trace Local School in Fayette County around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a student told the school resource officer (SRO) that another student had a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

All students were ordered to shelter in place in their classroom while deputies responded.

The SRO detained the 12-year-old suspect, secured his backpack, and found a weapon determined to be an airsoft weapon.

All students resumed a normal schedule after the incident.

The student was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with delinquency counts of illegal conveyance or possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in juvenile court to answer the charges.

