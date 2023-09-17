Air Force Marathon top finishers, over 8,500 competitors

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 2023 Air Force Marathon hosted more than 8,500 competitors over two days, according to a spokesperson from the event.
>>Air Force Marathon to take place on Saturday
From September 15 to 16, thousands of runners raced in several distance categories.
The races took place on Wright-Patterson Air Force Vase and the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright State University, the spokesperson said.
>>Several streets to be closed near Wright-Patt due to this weekend’s Air Force Marathon
Below is a look at the top three men’s and women’s finishers in each event:
MEN’S FULL MARATHON
- 1st: Jason Salyer — 2:26:48
- 2nd: Connor Roche — 2:27:41
- 3rd: Brett Lechtenberg — 2:32:34
WOMEN’S FULL MARATHON
- 1st: Katie Ruhlman — 2:47:57
- 2nd: Margaux Curcuru — 2:58:30
- 3rd: Jess Petersen — 3:02:26
MEN’S HALF-MARATHON
- 1st: Jacob Pitman — 1:08:49
- 2nd: Brandon Dimitri — 1:09:25
- 3rd: Bret Greene — 1:10:16
WOMEN’S HALF-MARATHON
- 1st: Christina Johnston — 1:22:35
- 2nd: Maya Rowen — 1:22:55
- 3rd: Ellie Tighe — 1:24:27
MEN’S 10K
- 1st: Daniel Michalski — 33:50
- 2nd: Brandon Hough — 34:50
- 3rd: Joseph Kirby — 38:05
WOMEN’S 10K
- 1st: Darcy Whyte — 38:15
- 2nd: Victoria Angelopoulos — 39:57
- 3rd: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 40:31
MEN’S 5K
- 1st: Daniel Michalski — 14:44
- 2nd: Terry Beacom — 17:54
- 3rd: Dominic Buschelman — 18:18
WOMEN’S 5K
- 1st: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 19:04
- 2nd: Jordyn Musi — 19:24
- 3rd: Nancy Costa — 19:48
MEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON
- 1st: Dan Stietz — 1:17:20
- 2nd: Steve Chapman — 1:17:21
- 3rd: Troy Baker — 1:25:09
WOMEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON
- 1st: Holly Koester — 2:03:44
- 2nd: Jennifer Hogan — 2:37:28
MEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON
- 1st: Josh Sommers — 1:46:15
- 2nd: Greg McCrabb — 1:53:28
WOMEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON
- Champion: Corey Petersen — 3:17:33
©2023 Cox Media Group