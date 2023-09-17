Air Force Marathon top finishers, over 8,500 competitors

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 2023 Air Force Marathon hosted more than 8,500 competitors over two days, according to a spokesperson from the event.

From September 15 to 16, thousands of runners raced in several distance categories.

The races took place on Wright-Patterson Air Force Vase and the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright State University, the spokesperson said.

Below is a look at the top three men’s and women’s finishers in each event:

MEN’S FULL MARATHON

1st: Jason Salyer — 2:26:48

2nd: Connor Roche — 2:27:41

3rd: Brett Lechtenberg — 2:32:34

WOMEN’S FULL MARATHON

1st: Katie Ruhlman — 2:47:57

2nd: Margaux Curcuru — 2:58:30

3rd: Jess Petersen — 3:02:26

MEN’S HALF-MARATHON

1st: Jacob Pitman — 1:08:49

2nd: Brandon Dimitri — 1:09:25

3rd: Bret Greene — 1:10:16

WOMEN’S HALF-MARATHON

1st: Christina Johnston — 1:22:35

2nd: Maya Rowen — 1:22:55

3rd: Ellie Tighe — 1:24:27

MEN’S 10K

1st: Daniel Michalski — 33:50

2nd: Brandon Hough — 34:50

3rd: Joseph Kirby — 38:05

WOMEN’S 10K

1st: Darcy Whyte — 38:15

2nd: Victoria Angelopoulos — 39:57

3rd: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 40:31

MEN’S 5K

1st: Daniel Michalski — 14:44

2nd: Terry Beacom — 17:54

3rd: Dominic Buschelman — 18:18

WOMEN’S 5K

1st: Elizabeth Rodriguez — 19:04

2nd: Jordyn Musi — 19:24

3rd: Nancy Costa — 19:48

MEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON

1st: Dan Stietz — 1:17:20

2nd: Steve Chapman — 1:17:21

3rd: Troy Baker — 1:25:09

WOMEN’S WHEELED HAND-CRANK FULL MARATHON

1st: Holly Koester — 2:03:44

2nd: Jennifer Hogan — 2:37:28

MEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON

1st: Josh Sommers — 1:46:15

2nd: Greg McCrabb — 1:53:28

WOMEN’S WHEELED PUSH-RIM FULL MARATHON

Champion: Corey Petersen — 3:17:33

