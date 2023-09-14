Several streets to be closed near Wright-Patt due to this weekend’s Air Force Marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Several streets will be closed near Wright Patterson Air Force Base leading up to this weekend’s Air Force Marathon.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Online registration for Air Force Marathon closes soon, price to go up afterward

The marathon will take place on Saturday morning.

So far, 8,500 people have registered to run the marathon and they represent all 50 states and 18 other countries.

The public may access the Air Force Marathon areas in the following areas:

Spinning Road Gate, located at the intersection of Spinning and Airway Roads

Armory Gate off Harshman Avenue

Gate 22B- Interstate 675 gate (left turn only)

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force gate off Springfield Street will open from 3 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. for Air Force Marathon and museum staff, people with disabilities, volunteers, shuttles, and designated visitor parking (Lot A or Lot B pass will be required).

>>RELATED: Air Force Marathon prices set to increase after Independence Day

Several public roads will be impacted due to the race.

This includes:

State Route 444- There will be four barriers along State Route 844 due to it being part of the course.

Kaufman Road- From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be road closures along Kauffman Road between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They’re at the intersections of National Road, McClellan Drive, Van Dorn Lane, Shields Avenue, and Zink Road.

Eastbound Springfield Street- Eastbound Springfield Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gate hours will be affected due to the marathon at WPAFB.

The following gates will be affected:

Gate 1A (Commissary Gate)- The game will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. as part of the marathon route. Operations will return to normal hours following the race.

Gate 12A (24-hour gate at Air Force Material Command Headquarters)- Gate 12A will open for vehicle traffic, but vehicles will only have access to Spruce Way via Redbud Lane. There is none via Estabrook Road or Sugar Maple Drive. This will maintain access to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, 88th Security Forces Squadron, Wright-Patterson Medical Center, and Kittyhawk area.

Gate 16A (State Route 444, commercial vehicles)- Gate 16A will be closed. Area A-only commercial vehicles will be inspected at Gate 12A for commissary and Base Exchange deliveries.

Gate 18A (Hebble Creek Road)- Gate 18A will be open intermittently for volunteers only.

Gate 26A (truck gate)- Gate 26A will be open from 4 to 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for marathon volunteers and Fire Department personnel entry and exit only.

Gate 15A (State Route 844)- Gate 15A will be closed as it is part of the marathon route.

>>RELATED: Wright-Patt announces results of 2022 Air Force Marathon

Area B at Wright-Patt will also be affected.

Gate 19B (National Road)- Gate 19B will be open as normal; however, restricted access throughout Area B is in effect until the last runner passes Eighth Street. It should be lifted by 1 p.m., but that is subject to change.

Gate 1B (Springfield Street)- Gate 1B will be closed as it is part of the marathon route.

Gate 22B (Interstate 675 gate)- Gate 22B will be open from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. for public access.

For more information about this year’s Air Force Marathon, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group