Online registration for Air Force Marathon closes soon, price to go up afterward

FAIRBORN — The Air Force Marathon is only two weeks out, and people still have a chance to save on their registration.

Online registration closes on Sept. 13.

Starting Sept. 14 people will have to register in person during the Health and Fitness Expo at the Nutter Center.

>> Gas expert says Labor Day could bring relief at the pump

It costs $125 to register online now but will cost $140 at the expo.

The marathon is scheduled for Sept. 16.

For more information about the race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.





©2023 Cox Media Group