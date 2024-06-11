Agreement reached to provide help for Dayton Public School athletes

DAYTON — A local school district has reached an agreement that will provide help for high school athletes.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Uber for athletic trainers? Dayton Public Schools has a unique solution

Dayton Public Schools approved an agreement with Premier Health for nine years that will provide athletic training and physician services, according to a DPS spokesperson.

It will run for nine years.

“We are very excited to partner with Premier Health to benefit our high school athletes,” said Dr. David Lawrence, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools. “Student safety is our top priority, and having skilled athletic trainers at our practices and athletic events will ensure athletes are always in a safe environment and receive the support they need. This athletic partnership is part of our continued efforts to work closely with local corporations and businesses to provide support for our children.”

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Dayton Public Schools operating without athletic trainers amid nationwide shortage

As News Center 7 previously reported, the district’s contract with Kettering Health ended last June.

Parents said they were concerned about students’ safety during games.

Last year, the district used an app to try and find trainers for the games.

©2024 Cox Media Group