Agents seize over 300 grams of meth, 14 guns from Ohio home while serving arrest warrant

SCIOTO COUNTY — Law enforcement agents seized over 300 grams of methamphetamine and 14 guns from an Ohio home last week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force and the United States Marshals Service worked together to serve an active arrest warrant in the 60 block of Smith Road in Otway, Ohio.

While serving the warrant, agents with the task force saw what appeared to be Methamphetamine, digital scales, and packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking, all in plain view.

After receiving consent from the property owner, agents conducted a further search and found more narcotics and firearms within the same building.

In total, agents seized over 300 grams of Methamphetamine and 14 firearms from the property.

All the items were seized as evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Charges related to the investigation will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

