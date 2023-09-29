AG issues warning for reemergence of lethal synthetic opioid in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohioans are being warned of a lethal synthetic opioid that has reemerged, foreshadowing a rise in overdoses.

The drug Carfentanil has reemerged in several drug cases in the state, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Carfentanil is used by veterinarians to tranquilize elephants – this is an extremely powerful opioid that can have devastating effects,” Yost said. “For an opioid that potent, even a handful of cases is enough to trigger alarms.”

Since August, at least five cases involving Carfentanil have been reported in the state. Prior to that, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation had confirmed only two cases of the drug this year and five cases last year.

Carfentanil is about 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. It often takes the form of a white, brown, tan, or beige powdery substance.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to the drug should seek immediate medical attention and contact law enforcement.

