Ohio minimum wage to increase in 2024

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will also go up from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour.

This will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

In November 2006, Ohio voters passed a Constitutional Amendment that requires the state’s minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation.

“For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2024, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change,” according to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour.

