New nonstop United Airlines flight from Dayton starts today

DAYTON — A new non-stop flight service from Dayton International Airport is starting today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: United Airlines to start new nonstop flights from Dayton International Airport this summer

The initial flight from Dayton to Denver on United Airlines will be at 9 a.m. this morning, according to a Dayton International Airport spokesperson.

News Center 7 reported back in May that Dayton travelers have the option to fly nonstop from Dayton International Airport (DAY) to Denver International Airport (DEN) with United Airlines.

“I am very excited to see the return of direct air service to Denver International Airport. Daily service to Denver will provide our passengers easy to and through connections westward and beyond,” Gil Turner, City of Dayton Director of Aviation, said back in May.

The nonstop flight will depart daily at 9 a.m. from Dayton to Denver, a Dayton International Airport said back in May.

The flight will be on an E175 plane that is Wi-Fi equipped and features 12 first-class seats, 16 economy-plus seats, and 48 standard economy seats.

For more information or for booking, you can visit United.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group