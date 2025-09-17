Administrator suspended after selling school’s lawnmowers on Facebook Marketplace

AKRON, Ohio — An employee at a public school district in Ohio has been suspended for selling the school’s lawn mowers on Facebook Marketplace, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

An Akron Public Schools’ board agenda indicates that administrator Steven Keenan traded in 11 of the district’s lawnmowers to a vendor without the school board’s approval.

He traded in the mowers so he could buy new ones, according to WOIO-19.

Keenan purchased seven of the traded-in mowers with a “friends and family” discount from the vendor, paying approximately $5,693.32.

He put five of the seven lawnmowers up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, according to the agenda.

WOIO-19 reported that Keenan asked for a total sales price of $14,700.

The board suspended Keenan with pay and is currently considering terminating his employment.

The district’s superintendent recommended that the board fire Keenan because he violated the staff’s code of ethics, WOIO-19 reported.

