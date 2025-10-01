Accidental shooting sends 1 to the hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was injured in a reported accidental shooting on Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 100 block of Infirmary Road on reports of a shooting shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

When they got to the scene, deputies found that there had been an accidental shooting.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was being treated at Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

