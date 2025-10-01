Browns make QB change ahead of Week 5 matchup in London

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are making a quarterback change this week.

Ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns announced that they’re benching veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and starting rookie Dillion Gabriel.

The change comes as the Browns have gone 1-3 in the first four games of the season. During that stretch, Flacco had completed 93 or 160 passing attempts for 815 yards and just two touchdowns.

Though he’s seen action in two regular-season games this season, this will mark Gabriel’s first NFL start.

Gabriel was drafted out of the University of Oregon by the Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns will travel to London today and prepare to take on the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

