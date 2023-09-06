ABBA tribute band to kick off performing arts season in Troy

TROY — A Swedish band is coming to Troy to salute the music of ABBA, according to a spokesperson from the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

The band ARRIVAL will kick off the Arbogast Performing Arts Center season on September 23, at 7 p.m.

The official ABBA fan club considers this band the closest concertgoers will ever get to ABBA, the spokesperson said.

ARRIVAL’S show, “The Music of ABBA” has sold out arenas and venues across the world since 1995, the spokesperson said.

Those who attend will hear renditions of ABBA’s hits like, “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Does Your Mother Know,” “Take A Chance” “Super Trouper,” “Money Money Money,” “Waterloo,” and much more.

Before the concert, there will be a costume contest and dance party in the performing art center’s lobby, the spokesperson said.

The performing arts center is located at 500 S. Dorset Rd, in Troy and doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show start at $25 and they can be purchased one of three ways.

Go online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323

Call the APAC Box Office at (937) 418-8392

Visit the APAC Box Office in person on Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

