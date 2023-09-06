1 dead after drowning at Butler County nature preserve

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead following a drowning in Butler County Tuesday night.

A water rescue team from the St. Clair Township Fire Department was dispatched to Antenen Nature Preserve at around 7:30 p.m. after a person went into the water but never came out, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The water rescue team was able to rescue the victim, but they did not survive, according to fire officials.

The person is believed to be fishing at the time of the drowning, WCPO reports.

The incident is under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

