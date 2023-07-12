Coroner IDs man who drowned in Great Miami River in Butler County

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found this weekend in the Great Miami River.

>>Residents ready for cleanup to begin as city awaits EPA results 3 months after toxic Richmond fire

James Tirey, 39, was found Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the Great Miami River near Fairfield behind Waterworks Park, according to Fairfield Police.

The coroner’s office said that his death was an accidental drowning.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

©2023 Cox Media Group