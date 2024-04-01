AAA offering tips for drivers during Great American Eclipse in Ohio

OHIO — AAA says they will have several road crews out for next week’s total solar eclipse in Ohio.

Many communities across the area will be in the path of totality and will be hosting viewing events, according to a spokesperson.

They are expecting the roads and highways to be crowded and anticipate several calls for assistance.

“With the influx of people coming into Ohio, we have activated our Fleet Operations to work it as a major event too,” says Shawn Cobble, Supervisor, AAA Fleet Operations. “We are treating this as a big weather event where we will have every available truck ready to respond and serve our members.”

On April 8, some 31 million residents in 15 U.S. states will be treated to an event as old as the planet when a solar eclipse will cut across a good portion of the country.

AAA is recommending that drivers should not turn away if they happen to catch a glimpse of the eclipse while driving but adds that they should get off the road and park in a safe place to view it.

“Aside from damaging your eyes, looking at the eclipse while driving is distracted driving at its worst,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA Public Affairs Manager.

They are asking drivers to turn on their headlights since the moon will completely block out the sun.

AAA has these safety tips for drivers:

Keep headlights on.

Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.

Do NOT wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Do NOT try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

Dayton is among several Ohio cities that will witness totality, according to the Great American Eclipse website.

