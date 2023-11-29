OHSP: 90-year-old man killed in dump truck crash in Ohio

BROWN COUNTY — A 90-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Brown County on Tuesday morning.

>>3 dead, 1 injured after explosion at Ohio business

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched at 9 a.m. to State Route 32 at Five-Points Mowrystown Road in Eagle Township on initial reports of a crash, according to a spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was going eastbound on State Route 32 when it turned left on Five-Points Mowrystown Road.

A 2020 Kenworth T880 dump truck was traveling westbound on State Route 32 when the driver of the Silverado failed to yield to the dump truck and got struck in the intersection.

Vaughn Purdy, 90, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Brown County Coroner’s Office, the spokesperson said.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Mutual aid was provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Eastern Joint Fire and EMS, the Brown County Coroner’s Office, and University AirCare.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group