UPDATE: 3 dead, 1 injured after explosion at Ohio business

HILLSBORO, Ohio — UPDATE:

Three people are dead after an explosion at an Ohio business Tuesday.

Four people were reported to be in the building when it exploded, according to WCPO.

One of those people was treated at taken to an area hospital.

Just after 8 p.m., fire officials confirmed to WCPO that three bodies were recovered from the building.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available.

INITIAL REPORT:

Firefighters are continuing the search for victims after an explosion at an Ohio business Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. firefighters in Hillsboro were called to an explosion at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Officials said one person was treated and taken to the hospital.

>> Ohio grocery store destroyed after being ‘firebombed’ with owner inside

Three other people were reported to be inside the structure when it exploded, but officials are still in the process of trying to locate them.

Video and photos sent to WCPO show billowing smoke and intense flames at the site.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available.









©2023 Cox Media Group