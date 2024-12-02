8 people killed on Ohio roads during Thanksgiving reporting period

OHIO — Eight people are dead after seven crashes throughout Ohio during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) spokesperson.

OSHP statistics indicate that one of the deadly crashes occurred in Montgomery County.

The five-day Thanksgiving reporting period began on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

This period saw the fewest deaths since 2018 when seven people were killed.

Out of the eight people killed, three were not wearing a seat belt and one crash involved impaired driving, according to the spokesperson.

During this time, troopers arrested 247 people for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The spokesperson said troopers issued 569 seat belt citations and 297 citations for distracted driving.

State troopers helped approximately 1,638 motorists during the reporting period.

Incidents per county in the Miami Valley:

Auglaize: 327

Butler: 248

Champaign: 21

Clark: 217

Darke: 18

Greene: 235

Logan: 64

Mercer: 64

Miami: 145

Montgomery: 207

Preble: 86

Shelby: 115

Warren: 318

