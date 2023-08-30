8 injured after crash near Ohio high school

CLEVES, Ohio — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash near an Ohio high school Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Taylor High School at the intersection of US 50 and Cooper Avenue in Cleves, according to our news partners at WCPO.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

First responders said a Taylor High School student was ejected from one of the vehicles, WCPO reported. One person was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter and seven others were taken by ambulances.

It is unclear how many of the other victims are students.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.





