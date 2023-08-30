DeWine to announce new details on school bus safety task force today

MENTOR — Governor Mike DeWine is expected to provide more information about his newly formed school bus safety task force today.

DeWine is scheduled to appear in Mentor this morning, at the public school district’s bus garage. There he will meet with inspectors from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and observe the bus inspection process.

The bus inspection process is one topic the governor’s Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will examine as part of its overall study of school bus safety.

Today, DeWine is expected to provide information about who has been selected to work on the task force, the timeline of their work, and the bus safety topics they’ve been asked to examine.

DeWine announced the task force Friday, in the wake of the deadly school bus crash in Clark County.

11-year-old Aiden Clark died when he was thrown from a Northwestern Local School District bus that was hit by a minivan on state Route 41 (Troy Road). More than 20 children on that bus were injured.

News Center 7 asked DeWine last week if the state should study whether buses in Ohio should have seatbelts. He told us, “Yes.”

He also told us the task force will take a “holistic look” at school bus safety.

We’ll provide update to this story as the governor makes his announcements later this morning.

