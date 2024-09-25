78-year-old man charged with assisting in wife’s suicide changes plea

YELLOW SPRINGS — A Yellow Springs man facing charges in connection to the death of his wife has changed his plea.
78-year-old Thomas Macaulay has decided not to go to trial over his assisted suicide charges and plead guilty.
As News Center 7 previously reported, his wife, 75-year-old Ardis Macauley, died in their home in a Yellow Springs retirement community last March.
A police department investigation took weeks and did not detail Ardis Macauley’s health problems. Their report did confirm Thomas Macauley was in the home and that he told them it was a nitrogen-induced suicide.
Officers discovered Ardis on a lazy-boy type recliner with an inflated, translucent clothing bag over her head, connected to an air tank.
Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes told News Center 7 his office is sensitive to end-of-life situations but had to follow the law.
