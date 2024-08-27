75-year-old man dead after crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is dead after a crash in Warren County on Monday.

Around 8:35 a.m. Monday Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the U.S. 22 near S. Clarksville Rd on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that 75-year-old Robert Hinman of Morrow, Ohio was driving a car northeast on U.S. 22.

Hinman drove off the left side of the road, and struck a guard rail and then a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the OHSP.

