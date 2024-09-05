74-year-old man dead after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Preble County Tuesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on County Road 227, north of Swan Beatty Road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation found that a 2019 Nissan pick-up truck was heading northbound on CR 227 when it left the right side of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle then hit a guardrail and traveled over an embankment and into Seven Mile Creek.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Stang, 74 of Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stang was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]