73-year-old woman dead after being hit by train in Richmond

RICHMOND, IN — A 73-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a train in Richmond, Indiana on Sunday.

Officers and medics responded at 12:41 p.m. to the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing near North 12th and “E” Streets on reports of a person hit by a Norfolk Southern Train, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Upon arrival, they found the victim identified as Carolyn Rose, 73. Medics transported her to Reid Health where she died from her injuries.

“Our hearts are broken over this devastating loss,” said Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly. “Ms. Rose was a member of our community, and this tragedy is felt deeply by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

Preliminary findings suggest that Rose for unknown reasons walked directly into the path of the train and no foul play is suspected at this time, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

