73-year-old man dies in apparent drowning in Ohio pond

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A 73-year-old man is dead after an apparent drowning at an Ohio home Friday afternoon.

An Amazon driver called 911 to report they located a human body floating in a pond on Smith-Hulse Road in Circleville, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and medics responded to the scene and located 73-year-old Louis M. Menduni Jr. in the pond, the sheriff’s office said. Louis Menduni Jr. was removed from the pond and pronounced dead at the scene by Williamsport EMS.

Detectives said it appeared Menduni was mowing grass around the pond and slid backward into the water.

The Pickaway County Coroner responded to the scene and Menduni was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

