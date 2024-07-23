7-year-old killed in accidental shooting was shot by another child, police say

HAMILTON COUNTY — Police announced that a 7-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting was shot by another child in the home.

Justice Jenkins died after being shot inside his home in Hamilton County on July 16, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Police said the child who fired the gun “was playing with what was thought to be an unloaded firearm.”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Ohio

It was determined by police and prosecutors that no laws had been broken during the shooting.

Police said there were other children inside the home when Jenkins was shot.

We will continue to follow this story.









