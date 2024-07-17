7-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD TWP., HAMILTON COUNTY — A seven-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting in Ohio on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on Arvin Avenue in Springfield Township in Hamilton County around 2:18 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers began performing life-saving treatment, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, the department told Cincinnati media outlets.

Someone in the home called 911, but officers have not said who it was, WKRC TV reports.

Police have not released any details about how the child was shot and said it is being investigated as an accidental shooting.

