7 Dayton firefighters with Ohio Task Force 1 in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene

DAYTON — Some local firefighters are going south due to the potential for Tropical Storm Helene to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio Task Force 1 received activation orders to mobilize as a Type I team to support FEME Region 4 and the state of Florida.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media that seven members of the Dayton Fire Department are headed south with Ohio Task Force 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

More than 80 task force members are trained for search and rescue operations.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio Task Force 1 announces deployment to Florida in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene

OH-TF1 is traveling to Orlando for staging.

Their specific destination has not been determined.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



